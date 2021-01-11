

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nova Resources B.V. said significant progress has been made in respect of the satisfaction of the regulatory conditions regarding the takeover offer of KAZ Minerals plc by Nova Resources. Bidco now have received: clearance from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the PRC, confirming that it will not conduct a further review of the acquisition and approving the implementation of the acquisition. The deal also got clearance from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Nova Resources noted that the acquisition remains conditional on the satisfaction of the acceptance condition and the remaining regulatory conditions and other conditions in the Switch Announcement. The Bidco is anticipated to post the offer document to KAZ Minerals shareholders on or before 4 February 2021.



