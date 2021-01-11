Nexcom A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 29 January 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Nexcom A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 26 January 2021 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: Nexcom -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM, -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum: 10.477.864 shares Maximum: 10.899.805 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 20348046 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 -------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835493