

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) issued a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group will report an underlying operating loss in the range of 57 million pounds to 61 million pounds for the full year, which is at the better end of the range of previous guidance. The Group noted that its profitability continued to improve throughout the second half after the underlying operating loss of 43 million pounds in the first half.



The Board expects to report fiscal 2020 revenues from underlying operations of approximately 1.87 billion pounds. This includes revenues of 52 million pounds in the Building Solutions business. Reported Group revenues from underlying operations were 12.7% lower, including a 0.6% favourable currency movement. Fiscal year 2020 like for like revenues declined 13% from prior year.



