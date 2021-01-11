

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co PLC (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) reported that, from 30 November until 26 December, footfall across its portfolio was 76% of the level achieved last year, 21 percentage point ahead of the UK market benchmark. Like-for-like retailer sales for stores that were open were 81% of the same period last year.



On 24 December, 73% of the Group's stores were operational and footfall and sales proved resilient in the four weeks to Christmas.



As at 7 January, following the latest national lockdown, 620 of the Group's stores are able to trade in some way, representing 32% of the total.



