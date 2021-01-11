CentralNic Appoints Haydn Simpson as Head of Brand Services

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haydn Simpson as Head of Brand Services - CentralNic's businesses which provide domain name management, brand protection and other digital services to corporate clients globally, including many household names and some of the largest companies in the world.

Simpson brings over 20 years of industry experience to CentralNic Brand Services. He has previously held senior commercial and operational roles at NetNames, CSC and BrandSight (now GoDaddy Corporate Domains).

CentralNic CEO Ben Crawford said: "I am delighted to welcome Haydn into his new role, and I am confident he will provide the vision and leadership needed to maintain our track record of exceptional growth. CentralNic's Brand Services is a leading global vendor of mission-critical digital services for enterprise. Haydn's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we provide the highest level of service in the industry."

About CentralNic Group PLC

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global company listed on the London stock exchange that drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses to buy subscriptions to domain names and related services, including protecting their brands online. In addition to providing core infrastructure services for the internet, CentralNic is a leader in protecting internet users through its sophisticated software, dedicated anti-abuse teams, and partnerships with such entities as the Global Cyber Alliance.

CentralNic's Brand Services companies offer a range of domain portfolio management and brand protection services to companies around the world, from small businesses to some of the largest companies in the world.

For more information, please visit www.centralnicgroup.com

Media contact: media@centralnic.com