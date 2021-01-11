Leading the Organic and Acquisition Growth of Veristat Operations Throughout Europe

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today the launch of business operations in Spain and the appointment of Montserrat (Montse) Barceló Riera, M.D. as Vice President, Europe. Montse supported the launch of the new Veristat affiliate and is located in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona is a city known to be one of the fastest growing biotechnology hubs for oncology clinical trials.

In this role, Dr. Barceló will focus her energy and experience on leading Veristat's growing European client base and functional capabilities, concentrating on high impact client engagements with the highest quality personnel in the industry.

"We welcome Dr. Barcelo to the Veristat leadership team," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "Montse's proven track record of success growing clinical trial operations throughout Europe is vital to navigate and expand our operations."

Dr. Barceló received her medical doctor degree from the University of Barcelona in Spain in General Medicine and Surgery. She started her pharma services career as the General Manager for Spain at Clinical Data Care, a Swedish data management CRO. Later in her career, she joined the Scandinavian CRO, TFS, as Regional Managing Director, ascending to the role of Global Chief Operating Officer, where she was responsible for 18 countries globally and more than 600 clinical research professionals across 23 affiliate locations.

"I am thrilled to join Veristat during this important time," said Dr. Barceló, Vice President, Europe at Veristat. "I look forward to supporting the Company's strategic initiatives, strengthening the European team, and evolving our capabilities to support Biotech and Pharma companies looking to conduct clinical trials within Europe and around the globe."

As Vice President, Europe at Veristat, Dr. Barceló will drive the strategic European growth plan and expand services through organic and acquisition growth initiatives to ensure customer success. Veristat will continue to broaden its customer base and clinical operations, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory operations throughout Europe. Montse will ensure that all growth maintains the high-quality scientific standards that the Company provides clients across its North American, Taiwan, and European geographies.

About Veristat

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last ten years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

