UK Mortgages Ltd: Securitisation Announcement for Keystone Portfolio

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

11thJanuary 2021

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML") and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce that in line with the strategy approved by shareholders in Q4 of last year, Hops Hill No.1 PLC, the securitisation of the portfolio of first ranking, Buy-to-Let mortgage loans originated by Keystone Property Finance ("Keystone"), has been announced today, with National Australia Bank ("NAB") and Santander as Co-Arrangers, and Santander, NAB and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers.

Keystone have been originating loans for UKML for the last two years with warehouse financing provided by NAB. The portfolio size reached almost £340m by 31stDecember 2020 and a transaction of up to £400m is now being marketed, to include loans currently in the pipeline and expected to be completed over the next 3 months.

Roadshow meetings are being offered to securitisation investors over the next two to three days, following which the book will be built and the transaction launched, subject to market conditions.

An update will be provided once the transaction has completed.

