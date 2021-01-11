

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate remained stable in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.7 percent in October, the same as seen in October.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 12.7 percent in October from 13.4 percent in the same month last year. A similar rate of unemployment was seen September.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 4.005 million in October from 4.396 million in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 24.9 percent in October from 25.3 percent in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de