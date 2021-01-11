Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J58B ISIN: KYG037AX1015 Ticker-Symbol: A8B 
Tradegate
11.01.21
10:40 Uhr
81,99 Euro
+0,37
+0,45 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBARELLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBARELLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,2482,0412:06
81,0682,0812:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBARELLA
AMBARELLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBARELLA INC81,99+0,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.