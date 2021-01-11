

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose to a positive level in January for the first time since early 2020 as investors became more confident about vaccination strategy, ignoring the current lockdowns, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index rose to 1.3 in January from -2.7 in December. This was the first positive score since February 2020 and was above economists' forecast of 0.7.



At -26.5, the current situation index advanced to an 11-month high from -30.3 logged in December.



Similarly, the expectations index rose to a record high of 33.5 from 29.3 in the previous month.



The agency said there is a potential for a temporary sobering up here, because investors seem to underestimate the danger that the economies are more damaged than the data seem to reflect and that this will only become visible when the restrictions are actually lifted.



The think tank said the ECB should remain very expansionary from an investor perspective and this supports economic sentiment.



In Germany, investor confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than two years in January. The corresponding index climbed to 9.2 in January from 6.9 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de