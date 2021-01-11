

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.6 percent increase in November.



Cost of health care grew 7.1 percent in December and those for education gained 6.6 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 3.6 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transport and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in December.



