Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 11
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 08-January-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|630.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|636.88p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|623.75p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|630.42p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
