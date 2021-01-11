

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in November as exports and imports rose, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 62 million in November from EUR 78 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 27 million.



Exports rose 9.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 10.0 percent growth in October.



Imports increased 7.0 percent yearly in November, after a 5.0 percent fall in the previous month.



'In November, a significant impact on trade growth came from increased exports and imports of electrical equipment and mineral products,' Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Exports to the USA increased considerable in November, Puura said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de