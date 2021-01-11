Brandt Specialty Nutrition Products Now Available In United Kingdom

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockley Agro UK, a division of Hockley International Ltd., will exclusively distribute BRANDT's proprietary plant nutrition products in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

BRANDT, a leading manufacturer of agricultural specialty products, will supply Hockley with its proprietary Manni-Plex and Smart System foliar lines. The products will be targeted potato, tomato, fruit, oil seed and cereal producers. Sales and commercial development will be led by Peter Rosevere, Sales Director Hockley Agro UK, supported by Christine Bassaber, BRANDT's Director Specialty Products - Europe & Africa.

"We are pleased to be working with Hockley to expand the use of BRANDT nutritionals in the United Kingdom," said Dr. Ramon Georgis, Vice President, BRANDT International. "Hockley is a dynamic company that shares our vision of delivering effective and innovative solutions to today's growers."

Hockley is a leading distributor of crop protection products with production based in Manchester, England.

"This is an important milestone. This is the first time growers in the UK will have access to BRANDT nutrition products," said Rick Brandt, President and CEO of BRANDT. "We are proud to welcome Hockley into the BRANDT family: This is a great way to head into 2021."

BRANDT Smart System advanced compatibility foliar nutrients are applied with post-emergent herbicides and help mitigate crop stress. BRANDT Manni-Plex high performance foliar nutrients deliver essential micronutrients and help improve quality to yield.

BRANDT products are available through approved distributors throughout the U.S. and in 51 countries around the world.

About BRANDT: A leading agricultural company, BRANDT consists of three divisions-Specialty Formulations, Retail Agronomy and Dealer Support-serving growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. BRANDT's focus is providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for maximum return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply. For more, visit BRANDT at www.brandteurope.com

Photos: https://we.tl/t-PHnuVx2CZL

www.brandt.co

www.brandteurope.com