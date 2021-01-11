

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Monday its continued investment in the metro Detroit area with five new buildings to support operations closer to customers. The sites are expected to create more than 2,000 permanent full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and comprehensive benefits starting on the employee's first day.



This new facility will also bring 3,000 construction jobs, 1,200 permanent jobs and new small business opportunities.



The 1,200 new full-time jobs will be created at one of the five new sites in Detroit, where Amazon plans to open a new 823,000 square-foot fulfillment center. The site will be the fourth fulfillment center in the state using Amazon robotics to help associates pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers.



The other four sites include a same-day facility, XL fulfillment center and two sortation centers that play critical roles in the fulfillment of large products and 'middle mile,' or the process of transporting packages between Amazon sites before last mile delivery for customers.



In total, Amazon has invested over $2.5 million in 2020 to multiple nonprofit organizations in the region.



