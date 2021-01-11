Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EST).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00-15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EST) Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Attend the webcast:

Follow the link on our web

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ibc4xeuq Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in: United Kingdom Intl.: United States of America: +44 (0) 203 0095709 +1 6467871226 Sweden: +46 (0) 850692169 Confirmation Code: 8247115













Audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 26, 2021.

Transcript will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentation transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/

Best regards,



Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

