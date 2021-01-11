Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
PR Newswire
11.01.2021 | 12:16
Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EST).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:

14:00-15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EST)

Main Speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast:

Follow the link on our web
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ibc4xeuq

Attend by phone:

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

United Kingdom Intl.:

United States of America:

+44 (0) 203 0095709

+1 6467871226

Sweden:

+46 (0) 850692169

Confirmation Code:

8247115







Audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 26, 2021.

Transcript will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentation transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q4--2020-earnings-call,c3266104

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3266104/1357791.pdf

Press release (PDF)

