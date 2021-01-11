

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production grew for the first time in ten months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production gained a working day adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.6 percent decrease in October.



Production for manufacturing rose 0.5 percent yearly in November



Production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output, and mining and quarrying rose by 14.1 percent 5.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 9.0 percent yearly in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de