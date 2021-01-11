

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced Monday that it expects reported and organic revenue growth of approximately 66% and 63%, respectively, earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $2.88, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $3.60 for the fourth quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.79 per share on revenue growth of 46 percent to $1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company attributed that ongoing strong performance to better-than-expected demand for PerkinElmer's full-suite of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 solutions.



In total, COVID-19 related offerings contributed approximately $535 million of revenue and the non-COVID-19 portfolio declined approximately 3% organically during the fourth quarter.



