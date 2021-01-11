Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
WKN: A161NR ISIN: DE000A161NR7 Ticker-Symbol: N4G 
Xetra
11.01.21
12:32 Uhr
3,980 Euro
+0,400
+11,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9804,00012:54
3,9804,00012:54
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAGA GROUP AG3,980+11,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.