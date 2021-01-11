

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower open for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading mixed.



Consumer and producer prices report, Retail sales, Industrial production, and Consumer sentiment are likely to attract attention in the week.



As President Trump is probably facing a second impeachment, the security arrangements are beefed up for members of Congress.



As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 222.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 81.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 134.50 points or 1 percent to 13,201.98, the Dow rose 56.84 points or 0.2 percent to 31,097.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.89 points or 0.6 percent to 3,824.68.



On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Notes auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in virtual conversation on the 2021 economic outlook via Webinar at 12.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a virtual town hall 'Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 6.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended sharply lower. On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.7 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in the previous month. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index tumbled 38.61 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,531.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher at 27,908.22.



The Japanese market was closed for a holiday.



Australian shares fell as gold miners succumbed to selling pressure for the fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 60.70 points, or 0.90 percent, to 6,697.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 64.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at 6,959.50.



European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 92.00 points or 0.65 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 33.95 points or 0.49 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 69.76 points or 0.66 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.50 percent.



