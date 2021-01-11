Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that it has signed a Market Development Agreement with Pay Human Link S.A. De C.V. ("Pay Human Group"), a company specializing in the administration of human resources and payroll services in Mexico, with an objective to leverage Pay Human Group's network of clients to intensify Mobi724's market acquisition efforts.

Pay Human Group & Mobi724 will jointly target opportunities among Pay Human Group's clients, which include leading global financial institutions and retailers in Mexico, to market Mobi724's solutions, including cash back, as a Pay Human Group's endorsed offering. Pay Human Group has been providing payroll services and strategic human resources management consulting to Fortune 500 & Forbes 100 corporation for over 20 years.

Rodolfo Gabriel García Velarde, Founder of Pay Human Group said: "We create cardinal value for our clients through the use of technology & automation and by building an organizational culture which brings prosperity. We believe Mobi724's offering is in-line with our approach, and will generate value and enhance the competitive edge of our clients".

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 said: "This Market Development Agreement is a part of our strategy to drive sales through a network of partners, such as Pay Human Group, an accomplished and a highly reputable firm. We have commenced identifying opportunities, and are planning on a targeted marketing effort starting in Q1 of this year."

About Pay Human Group.

Pay Human Group is a firm specializing in the administration of human resources and provision of payroll services that add strategic value to global companies in Mexico. Pay Human Group offers services which are based on information security, technology, automation, and connectivity with other systems.

For more information about Pay Human Group visit http://www.payhuman.com/en/home-pay-human-group-en/

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

