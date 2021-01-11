GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Welcomes Seasoned C-Suite and Payment Industry Executive Vanessa Luna as Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Nasdaq Uplisting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox" or "the Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solution, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Luna, a proven executive with public market and payment industry experience, as its Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. Luna brings an extensive background in business development, operations, and organizational growth initiatives, including sales and marketing. She has held multiple C-level positions in her career, most recently as CEO of a publicly traded company in the OTC Markets for the past two years.

Ms. Luna has worked alongside GreenBox since its inception as CEO of the company that spearheaded the launch of its proprietary software through an exclusive licensing agreement. Her direct contributions led to the successful launch of 3 different iterations of the GreenBox suite of services which resulted in the highest annual gross sales to date. In this capacity, Ms. Luna was instrumental to the development of the Company's internal operational structure as well as cultivating key partnerships with a variety of individuals and entities to effectively position the company for continued growth.

In her over 20 years of professional experience, Ms. Luna has held multiple management-related positions where her experience and keen business acumen have been crucial in driving significant growth and profitability as well as the development and launch of initiatives focused on maximizing internal processes and procedures to create a more productive work environment. This experience includes executive and management roles at OTC, NASDAQ, Fortune 500, American Red Cross, and some of the nation's leading service organizations in the private sector including legal, prepaid card, financial, construction, and other service industries.

Ms. Luna attributes much of her success to the recognition of new innovations and swift adaptability to successful changing business models. She sees the big picture and focuses on organizational infrastructure, team building, and efficient processes which has led to successful results at every company she has contributed to.

"GreenBox is at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving payment software technology space. I have witnessed firsthand their continued growth and adaptability when it comes to market changes," said Vanessa Luna. "The management team has a distinct vision, and I am elated to contribute my years of knowledge and expertise in my supporting role as their new COO. GreenBox, in my opinion, is truly the next up and coming financial software technology company in the public markets with their advanced blockchain powered technology, crypto, payments, and e-commerce service offerings."

"This is a crucial time for GreenBox, and we recognize the need for key personnel. Ms. Luna brings invaluable public company experience and the proven ability to achieve objectives," said Fredi Nisan CEO of GreenBox. "She is a welcomed addition to the reinforced executive staff as we prepare to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Markets and we look forward to working closely with her."

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is a disruptive financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623739/GreenBox-POS-Welcomes-Seasoned-C-Suite-and-Payment-Industry-Executive-Vanessa-Luna-as-Chief-Operating-Officer-Ahead-of-Nasdaq-Uplisting