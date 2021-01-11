THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 January 2021 was 1612.37p (ex income) 1613.49p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

11 January 2021