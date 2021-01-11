The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 11
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 January 2021 was 1612.37p (ex income) 1613.49p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
11 January 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de