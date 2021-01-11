Allston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Elevian, Inc., today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021, and providing an on-demand company presentation. This year registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations. 24x7 on-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience, avoiding conflicts with busy meeting schedules during the main event week.

Key Takeaways:

Elevian is an emerging biopharma company developing medicines that restore youthful regenerative capacity with the potential to treat and prevent multiple age-related diseases.

The Company's vision is to treat multiple age-related diseases, and the aging process, by targeting the GDF11 pathway.

The Company's plans to share preclinical efficacy data and clinical plans for lead program in stroke recovery.







ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.



ABOUT ELEVIAN, INC.

Elevian is an emerging biopharma company developing medicines that restore youthful regenerative capacity, with the potential to treat and prevent multiple age-related diseases. Elevian's scientific founders, working at the Harvard Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, discovered that replenishing the circulating factor GDF11 can regenerate the heart, brain, muscle and other tissues. Elevian has acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to Harvard's patent portfolio concerning circulating factors that regulate aging. The company is developing new medicines that target the GDF11 pathway. Elevian's lead drug candidate (recombinant human GDF11) has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of stroke (lead program), obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart failure, Alzheimer's disease, and many other age-related diseases.

http://www.elevian.com

