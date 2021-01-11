Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
WKN: A2P71M ISIN: CA18066C1068 Ticker-Symbol: 27G 
Stuttgart
11.01.21
12:09 Uhr
0,755 Euro
-0,005
-0,66 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARITY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARITY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
BIG RIDGE GOLD
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP0,064+4,92 %
CLARITY GOLD CORP0,755-0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.