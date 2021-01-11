Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Executes Commitment Letter for a $2.5 million Loan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) has executed a commitment letter (the "Commitment Letter") for a loan of up to $2,500,00 (the "Loan") with a Canadian based mortgage lender (the "Lender"). The Loan will support ongoing acceleration and growth of Experion's business.

"Experion continues to deliver on its growth objectives and has had tremendous success over the past 4 quarters as the Company's 'aggregation and distribution' model for high quality, premium cannabis products have begun to deliver the return on investment we anticipated earlier in the year", said Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Experion. "The underpinning of this success continues to be the building of awareness and distribution of our premium cannabis brand, Citizen Stash, across Canada. We continue to cultivate our premium Citizen Stash flower at our B.C. based facility, but to fully realize on our growth plans, the Company also works with strategic cultivation partners to grow the Citizen Stash strains to our specifications, on our behalf. The Loan will support our working capital requirements to accelerate and increase strategic flower purchases from our cultivation partners to meet the growing market demand for our branded products. This injection of funds will allow us to ramp-up sales, ultimately driving both revenue and profit for the benefit of our business and by extension, our shareholders."

Use of Proceeds

The Company will use the proceeds of the Loan to purchase premium flower feedstock from cultivation partners and other Canadian licensed producers to drive production and distribution growth of its Citizen Stash products. In addition, the proceeds will be used to purchase minor processing equipment to increase operating capabilities and drive cost efficiencies within the business.

Transaction Overview

The Loan will be advanced up to a maximum of $2,500,000 and have a 19-month term, with an option to extend for an additional 6-months, subject to Lender approval. The Loan will be secured with a conventional first mortgage on the land and building of the Company's Mission based operating facility. The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum for the first 18 months and 14% per annum for the 19th month and beyond if the Loan is extended, pursuant to the 6-month extension option. The interest will be paid monthly, with principal due at maturity at the end of 19 months, subject to the extension option. The Loan can be repaid at any time but is subject to a minimum payment of 9-month's interest on the amount outstanding at the time of repayment. The Loan will be advanced in two tranches with the first advance being $1,565,000. The Company will have an option to draw the second advance of $935,000 anytime within 9-months of the initial funding date of the first advance.

The closing and funding of the Loan is subject to the execution of all security documentation and satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Commitment Letter including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subject to these conditions, it is expected that the Loan will be advanced sometime in January 2021.

Grant of Warrants

Pursuant to the Commitment Letter, Experion will issue 1,000,000 warrants to the Lender at a strike price of $0.18 for 24 months. The warrants will be issued at the time of closing of the Loan. The issue of the warrants by Experion is conditional upon such issuance being exempt from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

