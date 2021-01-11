DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/01/2021) of GBP0.11m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/01/2021) of GBP36.56m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 175.35p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 175.35p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 166.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.05%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.66p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.14%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/01/2021 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 91200 EQS News ID: 1159748 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)