Nijmegen, The Netherlands - 11 January 2021 - Byondis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marco Timmers, Ph.D., will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 07:30 AM EST / 01:30 PM Central European Time (CET) on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A link to the live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events Calendar of www.byondis.com. A replay will also be available on the Byondis website following the presentation.
Byondis' broad development portfolio comprises preclinical and early- and late-stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). The company has a dedicated team of more than 350 staff including highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Byondis collaborates with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and national and international academic research institutions. For more information visit www.byondis.com.
