Unipart Logistics wins major safety award for 10th consecutive year

OXFORD, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics, a division of the Unipart Group of companies, has won the prestigious Sword of Honour award for world-class safety for the 10th consecutive year. The award, which is presented by the British Safety Council, is recognised as the pinnacle of achievement in the world of health and safety management.

Unipart Rail, the company's rail division, was also awarded a Sword of Honour, taking Unipart Group's combined total 'Swords' to nearly 60 since 2011, more than any other organisation in its sector.

The British Safety Council recognised Unipart Logistics once again after an impressive 98.24% score in an extensive audit across sites.

The auditor commented: "Unipart Logistics is a progressive organisation who work with their staff to develop inspirational and visionary leaders."

Andy Pyne, Unipart Logistics Operations Director, said: "To achieve this year's Sword of Honour, Unipart Logistics demonstrated senior level leadership and sponsorship in influencing behaviours both within the organisation and with our stakeholders and supply chain.

"This was particularly important in 2020 as we implemented extensive risk management programmes to manage the pandemic, utilising digital technologies to enable us to ensure implementation and monitor the effectiveness of our Covid-Secure programme, which was implemented well ahead of government requirements.

"The use of digital technologies for auditing and trend analysis had been expanding before the pandemic and has strengthened the whole health and safety management system. This enabled us to improve processes, reduce risk, and increase behavioural compliance.

"As we have many sites internationally, it is vital that we give each site general manager a roadmap to grow his or her site's behavioural safety culture. This ensures continuous improvement and enables us to share best practice very quickly using tools like the Digital Communication Cells.

"These powerful information portals provide teams with up-to-the minute business data vital for day-to-day activity. They make it possible for teams to meet virtually anywhere across the globe, and review performance data in real time, working together to solve problems and access important news and information. An important addition to the Digital Communication Cell was the Covid-S application which recorded and measured employee safety concerns in real time for every team.

"The enhanced communication stemming from Unipart's WorkWell employee wellbeing programme has also been particularly important this year, raising awareness of mental, physical, financial and emotional health."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1397026/Unipart_Logistics_Nuneaton_chipboard.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

