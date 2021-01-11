The dynamic shifts in healthcare due to COVID-19 have increased the demand for digital healthcare services

AI-driven analytics will impact how payers and providers utilize data for decision-making

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, announced the completion of its recent article that unravels the healthcare innovations set to transform the healthcare industry in 2021.

The use of technology in healthcare skyrocketed in 2020 as hospitals, health systems, and patients increasingly relied on digital health technologies for care delivery during the pandemic, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation. With several new healthcare innovations paving their way into the health-tech landscape, analytics thought leaders at Quantzig got out their crystal balls to predict and share their views on the most promising healthcare innovations and medical breakthroughs impacting the healthcare industry in 2021 and beyond.

"With COVID-19 vaccination trials rolling out this year, next-gen solutions for patient monitoring and virtual healthcare will witness high demand in 2021," says an analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights-

2021 will witness innovations transforming how healthcare researchers aggregate and analyze big data, making data a powerful tool for drug development, lifestyle studies, and research

With the proliferation of advanced technologies, it is now possible for businesses to leverage the power of AI and ML to gain a leading edge

Innovation is key to drive growth and profitability across sectors, and healthcare is no exception. But implementing new, innovative technologies can be challenging from a technical standpoint. However, the need of the hour is to strengthen your understanding and leverage technology to drive outcomes and offer personalized experiences for patients across the healthcare continuum. Though the benefits of healthcare innovations are widespread, building the necessary skills and capabilities to identify and capitalize on them is not an easy task.

Healthcare Innovations That Will Transform Healthcare in 2021

The explosion of connected devices and the growing popularity of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Edge computing will transform data security and availability The impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare will be felt across segments Big data will turn into a powerful tool for drug development and medical research

Few of these healthcare innovations have been a transformative force in reshaping and disrupting the healthcare industry in the past. As such, the new healthcare innovations hold tremendous potential in driving future healthcare outcomes by delivering a personalized, spontaneous, and cohesive experience to both payers and providers in the healthcare ecosystem.

