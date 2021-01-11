Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope Adds New Pharmaceutical Partners

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2020 / Prescription Hope, a leading patient assistance program administrator in the U.S., has added new pharmaceutical partners to its roster which already includes Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott.

These partnerships enable Prescription Hope's staff to contact pharmaceutical manufacturers on a regular basis to check up on patients, facilitate refills, and ensure that new patients are getting their medications in full and on time. In addition, Prescription Hope's staff can stay on top of important changes, such as when a pharmaceutical manufacturer adds or removes a medication from their patient assistance program eligibility list, or adjusts their program's rules and guidelines.

"Helping patients avoid the complexity of patient assistance programs is a clear win for both patients and pharmaceutical manufacturers," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope. "Patients get the medication they need at an affordable and sustainable price, while pharmaceutical manufacturers fulfil their commitment to serve financially challenged patients."

While patient assistance programs have existed for several years, many patients are either unaware of them, or find the eligibility, application and approval processes difficult to navigate. Adding to the complexity is the fact that each participating pharmaceutical manufacturer establishes its own rules, guidelines, and list of available drugs.

"Patients who reach out to Prescription Hope simply need to provide us with their medication information for any prescriptions that cost more than $50 per month, as well as their contact information and the contact information of their healthcare provider," commented Douglas Pierce, whose company recently opened a new 30,000 square foot headquarters in Stuart, Florida where it is creating quality long-term jobs in the local community. "Our trained staff then informs patients within 48 hours if they qualify for one or multiple patient assistance programs, depending on the number of eligible mediations. If they qualify, then we move forward and facilitate the process of having the medication or medications sent to them on a monthly basis. We do not charge an enrollment fee of any kind, or any additional fees. We charge a flat rate of $50 per medication per month, which for many patients means saving hundreds or thousands of dollars per month. It truly can be a life-changing amount of money, and the medication that patients receive is exactly the same as before. All that changes is the price."

About Prescription Hope

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

