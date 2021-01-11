Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTC: MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") and Matica subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax") are pleased to introduce the Company's exciting new cannabis brand OUESTTM to the market. OUESTTM is the first brand to come out of Matica/RoyalMax.

All OUESTTM offerings are craft grown, high quality premium cannabis products. High THC and terpene rich, the Company's products strive to provide consumers with the kind of cannabis the market has been demanding. OUESTTM represents the finest that the Company has to offer with an emphasis on aroma, flavour and overall enjoyment, such is the spirit of OUESTTM.





To learn more about Matica's brand please go to go-ouest.ca

Please follow us to for more updates on our exciting new brand of cannabis products, OUESTTM and their availability in your province.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

