Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - UAV Corp (OTC Pink: HTTI) received notice from FINRA that the name change from Han Tang Technology, Inc. to UAV Corp has become effective January 11, 2021 through Rule 6490. FINRA completed its review and processed the request for the Corporate Action. Further, the New Symbol change to UAV, pending availability for the next 20 business days will go in effect February 10, 2021.

"We are excited to now be operating under a name that is reflective of our business model and future expansion plans," stated William Robinson Chairman of UAV Corp.

The Company is also pleased to announce that on January 5, 2021 UAV Corp's subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, Inc. received a letter from Gulf County Board of Commissioners stating the following for the infrastructure start at Costin Airport:

"Gulf County has received a Grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in the amount of $615,448.00 and has been awarded a Grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity in the amount of $489,420.00. This funding of $1,104,868.00 will be used for the design, permitting, and construction infrastructure improvements along Cessna Drive. The improvements include a paved road, new waterline, new sewer line, and 3 phase power."

"The County is currently advertising for engineering services in order to complete the design and permitting of this project. Once the design is complete the County will receive bids for the construction of these improvements."

"We are thrilled by the Federal and State Grant's in support of the UAV Corp/Skyborne project," stated Jim McKnight Director of the Gulf County EDC. "Those funds will allow Gulf County to provide the infrastructure necessary for UAV Corp's hangar project and serve as an incentive to other aerospace businesses considering locating in our community."

"We are extremely excited and thankful for Gulf County, Florida to obtain the Grant financing for the build of the infrastructure at Costin Airport. This was a critical piece to run in parallel of the build of the new airship and drone hangar as this will be the largest building in Gulf County," stated Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (HTTI) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About R Squared Technologies, Inc.

R Squared Technologies, Inc., a technology company that has developed the SENTINEL a man portable communication network between wired and Wi-Fi enabled devices within a secure network. It can be used for both defense and emergency management applications. The SENTINEL provides an immediate command and control network and provides a communication solution in response to a variety of adverse circumstances, including severe weather, natural disasters, power outages or even a hostile attack.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc.

Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

UAV Corp

OTC: HTTI

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

Email: brobinson@uavcorp.net

www. uavcorp .net

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

dcheek@uavcorp.net

