Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Urban CBD Collective, Ryan Cassata and Paul Tracey

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Urban CBD Collective, Ryan Cassata, and Paul Tracey.

Our first featured member on Findit is Urban CBD Collective. Urban CBD Collective sells premium CBD products that are manufactured in the state of Tennessee at an FDA-approved facility that has been developing essential oils, creams, and lotions since 1992, and all of their products ship from the US. To order, visit urbancbdcollective.com and browse their selection of CBD Products. They offer a wide range of oils, salves, and lotions in scents that include: Mint, Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon, Lavender, and Eucalyptus. With COVID-19 still affecting the world at large, Urban CBD Collective provides fast fulfillment times on your order to ensure you get the CBD products that you need.

Our second featured member on Findit is Ryan Cassata. Ryan Cassata is an award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, writer, and LGBTQ activist & motivational speaker based in Los Angeles. With features in Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Daily News, Ryan has made the most of his young career, which started when he was just 13. As a musician with over 550 performances touring across the United States and internationally, including dates on the Van's Warped Tour, SXSW, and at the world's biggest pride festivals, Ryan has been praised by The Advocate saying he's a "Transgender singing sensation," LOGO put him on the "9 Trans Musicians You Need To Get Into" list and Billboard Magazine put him on the "11 Transgender & Non-Binary Musicians You Need to Know" list. He has also been heard on Sirius XM Radio, BBC Radio 4, and other radio stations around the world. Ryan advocates for trans rights and shares his music and lifestyle throughout social media.

Our third featured member is Paul Tracey of Insp Fitness. Inspirational Fitness was originally founded in 2010, primarily focusing on personal training and bootcamp classes. They have now added programs such as kickboxing, step aerobics, core training, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes. Founder Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience, and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This environment will ensure the 'after-burn effect,' which is your body's ability to stay in fat burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs. Founder Paul Tracey also has the following certifications: Personal Training CPT NFPT, Group X ACE/YMCA, Body Pump. Les Mills, Aqua Aerobics..., Senior Fit... Healthways/Tivity, Matter Of Balance... University Of Stanford, Attended Ohio University School of Nutrition.

About Findit, Inc.

