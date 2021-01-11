Mercury Medical Announces David L. McLaughlin as Director of Sales - Western Region

18-Year Industry Veteran Joins the Company in January 2021

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Mercury Medical®, Inc., dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world, announces the appointment of David L. McLaughlin as Director of Sales - Western Region. Mr. McLaughlin will be responsible for increasing the sales growth of Mercury's products in the Western United States and galvanizing the sales infrastructure to better serve this essential customer base.

"We are delighted to have David join the company at this juncture. Our product pipeline in the critical care markets has never been stronger. David is an 18-year veteran in our industry and previously worked at Mercury Medical as a Territory Sales Manager before joining Edwards Lifesciences in 2010. David brings significant commercial experience to Mercury Medical, which will be of great benefit for our customers," said Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Ray Mundy.

While at Edwards Lifesciences, Mr. McLaughlin held various leadership positions and was instrumental in developing strategic methodologies for sales and clinical training. "I am honored again to be joining Mercury Medical as their Director of Sales - Western Region. My focus will be on doing what is best for our customers and providing leadership and enhanced training to the sales organization," said Mr. McLaughlin.

Mercury Medical is a global provider of medical device systems for healthcare providers bringing a legacy of innovation through high quality, cost-efficient solutions for better patient outcomes. As both a manufacturer and distributor, the company provides its products to critical care, neonatal, anesthesia, and EMS markets in more than 58 countries.

