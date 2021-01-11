Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
PR Newswire
11.01.2021 | 17:04
116 Leser
TCL Announces its Google TV Launch at CES2021 to Offer Very Best Content with Superb Viewing Experience

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has announced at CES 2021, that it will roll out a TCL Google TV series in 2021 to TCL customers, starting in the United States and later in other parts of the world.

TCL Announces its Google TV Launch at CES2021 to Offer Very Best Content with Superb Viewing Experience

TCL Google TVs will combine TCL's industry-leading display technologies, such as Mini-LED, 8K and QLED, with Google's new entertainment experience, to help users discover and access the content they love in stunning definition on the latest TCL screens more easily than ever before.

"The introduction of TCL Google TVs will take our partnership with Google to the next level," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. "Our theme at CES this year is 'Experience More' and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021."

"We are excited to partner with TCL to bring Google TV to customers around the world. Google TV is a more helpful and delightful TV experience that helps users find the content they love," said Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV.

TCL Google TVs bring together movies, shows, live TV and more from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them for each user. It offers personalized recommendations so TCL users can discover new things to watch. Users can even ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, and control smart home devices with their voice on TCL's big screens.

* Google TV and related logos are trademarks of Google LLC

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand TV market share in Q2 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417342/TCL_Electronics_CES2021.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
