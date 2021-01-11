Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020

404,247 shares

Euro 1,854,919.91

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At June 30, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

480,722 shares

Euro 1,288,675.93

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 4,701 2,552,280 15,153,528.70 Sales 4,870 2,628,575 15,719,882.80

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

