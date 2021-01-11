Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 7.0% TransAlta Renewables 6.3% China Everbright Intl. 5.3% Drax Group 5.0% New Energy Solar 4.5% China Suntien Green Energy 4.4% SSE 4.3% Clearway Energy A Class 4.3% National Grid 4.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.1% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 4.0% Fortum 3.9% RWE 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.1% China Longyuan Power Group 2.9% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.9% Acciona 2.9% Ocean Sun 2.8% Northland Power 2.3% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.1%

At close of business on 31 December 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £45.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 31.5% Renewable energy developers 19.9% Renewable focused utilities 11.8% Biomass generation and production 10.3% Waste to energy 5.3% Energy storage 4.7% Renewable technology and service 4.6% Electricity networks 4.2% Liquidation portfolio 3.1% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 3.0% Carbon markets 0.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.1% 100.0%