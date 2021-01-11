Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
PR Newswire
11.01.2021 | 17:58
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 11

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure7.0%
TransAlta Renewables6.3%
China Everbright Intl.5.3%
Drax Group5.0%
New Energy Solar4.5%
China Suntien Green Energy4.4%
SSE4.3%
Clearway Energy A Class4.3%
National Grid4.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.1%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy4.0%
Fortum3.9%
RWE3.7%
OPG Power Ventures3.1%
China Longyuan Power Group2.9%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.9%
Acciona2.9%
Ocean Sun2.8%
Northland Power2.3%
GCP Infrastructure Investments2.1%

At close of business on 31 December 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £45.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds31.5%
Renewable energy developers19.9%
Renewable focused utilities11.8%
Biomass generation and production10.3%
Waste to energy5.3%
Energy storage4.7%
Renewable technology and service4.6%
Electricity networks4.2%
Liquidation portfolio3.1%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency3.0%
Carbon markets0.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.1%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America25.9%
United Kingdom20.5%
Global17.4%
Europe (ex UK)16.3%
China14.0%
India3.1%
Latin America1.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.1%
100.0%
