Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, January 11
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|7.0%
|TransAlta Renewables
|6.3%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.3%
|Drax Group
|5.0%
|New Energy Solar
|4.5%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|4.4%
|SSE
|4.3%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|4.3%
|National Grid
|4.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.1%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|4.0%
|Fortum
|3.9%
|RWE
|3.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.9%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.9%
|Acciona
|2.9%
|Ocean Sun
|2.8%
|Northland Power
|2.3%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|2.1%
At close of business on 31 December 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £45.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|31.5%
|Renewable energy developers
|19.9%
|Renewable focused utilities
|11.8%
|Biomass generation and production
|10.3%
|Waste to energy
|5.3%
|Energy storage
|4.7%
|Renewable technology and service
|4.6%
|Electricity networks
|4.2%
|Liquidation portfolio
|3.1%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|3.0%
|Carbon markets
|0.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.1%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|25.9%
|United Kingdom
|20.5%
|Global
|17.4%
|Europe (ex UK)
|16.3%
|China
|14.0%
|India
|3.1%
|Latin America
|1.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.1%
|100.0%
