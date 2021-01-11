Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
VISIATIV: 2021 Financial Calendar

Lyon, 11 January 2021 - 6.00 p.m. The Visiativ group, which creates digital platforms for corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2021 fiscal year.

ÉvénementsDates
FY 2020 revenuesWednesday 27 January 2021
FY 2020 resultsWednesday 24 March 2021
Q1 2021 revenuesWednesday 21 April 2021
Annual General MeetingThursday 27 May 2021
Q2 2021 revenuesWednesday 28 July 2021
H1 2021 resultsWednesday 22 September 2021
Q3 2021 revenuesWednesday 20 October 2021
FY 2021 revenuesWednesday 26 January 2022
FY 2021 resultsWednesday 23 March 2022

These dates are given as an indication only, and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ
A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2019 revenues of €203 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66902-visiativ-pr-2021-calendar-11012021-en.pdf

