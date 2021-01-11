VISIATIV: 2021 Financial Calendar

Lyon, 11 January 2021 - 6.00 p.m. The Visiativ group, which creates digital platforms for corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2021 fiscal year.

Événements Dates FY 2020 revenues Wednesday 27 January 2021 FY 2020 results Wednesday 24 March 2021 Q1 2021 revenues Wednesday 21 April 2021 Annual General Meeting Thursday 27 May 2021 Q2 2021 revenues Wednesday 28 July 2021 H1 2021 results Wednesday 22 September 2021 Q3 2021 revenues Wednesday 20 October 2021 FY 2021 revenues Wednesday 26 January 2022 FY 2021 results Wednesday 23 March 2022

These dates are given as an indication only, and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2019 revenues of €203 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT

Lydia JOUVAL

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com INVESTOR CONTACT

ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr PRESS CONTACT

ACTUS

Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

