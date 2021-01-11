Norse Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director, Grant of Stock Options, and Retention of Axiom Exploration Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Norse Gold Corp. (formerly Troy Energy Corp.) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held December 21, 2020.

At the meeting Raymond Hodgkinson, Thomas MacNeill ad Carl Verley were appointed Directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. Mr. Verley will serve as president and CEO. Davidson & Co. were appointed auditors, and financial statements were approved.

The Corporation also announces that it will grant stock options of 500,000 common shares to a Director of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.14 per share and expire in five years. The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

Norse Gold has retained the services of Axiom Exploration Group of Saskatoon to review the Company's Yellowknife Gold Project and advise the Board on future exploration.

Mr. Verley commented: "We welcome Mr. MacNeill to the Board; his extensive experience and business acumen in the resource sector will be a great benefit to the Company. We are looking forward to working closely with Axiom and their team as their geological expertise and experience in managing complex exploration programs will enable the Company to advance its Yellowknife Gold Project."

