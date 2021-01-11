Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - NIBEC Co., Ltd., today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021 and providing an on-demand company presentation. This year registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations prior to the actual event. Access content when and where you want, without interrupting your busy partnering schedule during the main event week. The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Yoon Jeong Park, CTO, of NIBEC Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways:

NIBEC will present an overview of its peptide therapeutics discovery and delivery technology platform (TOPScovery) and its proprietary pipeline.

The Company's peptide-based drug delivery platform enables selective intracellular delivery of any type of drugs including protein and RNA therapeutics.

The Company's proprietary pipeline of peptide-based therapeutics includes compounds for osteoporosis, inflammatory disease, and oncology.

ABOUT NIBEC

NIBEC is established as a spin-off venture from Seoul National University, South Korea at 2004 and listed in Korean Stock Market (KOSDAQ) at 2011. The company's main technology is based on target-oriented peptide therapeutic discovery (TOPscovery) platform for drug discovery and development. NIBEC has target tissue/cell penetrating peptide delivery platform to deliver protein/antibody/siRNA into the target tissue such as cancer. The company's focus of therapeutic area are inflammatory diseases (NASH, IBD) and cancer with new mode of action. The other advanced therapeutic program is for the treatment of osteoporosis entering phase I. In addition to the drug development, the company holds medical device manufacturer license for tissue engineering biomaterials, tissue regenerative therapy dedicated to bone healing. The company has two research institutes and one manufacturing facility with fully granted GMP.



ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

