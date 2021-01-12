CEO highlights proprietary, disruptive blood-based technology solving clinically unmet needs in food allergy diagnostics

Hatfield, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - AllerGenis LLC, a data-driven precision diagnostics company focused on food allergies today announced that CEO Jim Garner will be speaking at the Biotech Showcase 2021, providing an on-demand company presentation. Mr. Garner's presentation will showcase the significant achievements AllerGenis has reached in its mission to develop precision diagnostic solutions that help healthcare providers better assess and manage the well-being of millions of food allergy patients.

Most notably, AllerGenis has commercially launched the first product in its pipeline, VeriMAP Peanut Diagnostic. With a 95% positive predictive value, VeriMAP can help reduce overdiagnosis and anxiety by minimizing false positives. As many as 60% of food allergy sufferers may be misdiagnosed, leading to unnecessary food avoidance, increased patient anxiety, and annual costs of nearly $25 billion in the US alone.1-3

"The opportunity for innovation and advancement in the food allergy diagnostic space is undeniable," said Jim Garner, AllerGenis CEO. "With our first product currently in market and our second due in early 2021, we'll deepen our partnerships with leading food allergy clinicians, thought leaders, and therapeutic companies to address the limitations of current food allergy diagnostics."

Using its proprietary epitope mapping platform, AllerGenis is developing products which enable routine, safe (noninvasive), reproducible, and accurate diagnosis and assessment of food allergy status across the continuum of care. AllerGenis' blood-based test for diagnosing peanut allergies has a 93 percent concordance with an oral food challenge (OFC), the current gold standard. Unlike many available tests, which are less accurate or pose a higher risk for the patient, AllerGenis' peanut allergy diagnostic leaves little area of uncertainty or indetermination.

In addition to the initial test for the diagnosis of peanut allergy, the second test in this suite will provide a quantitative determination of the level of sensitivity to peanuts. Beyond peanuts, diagnostic products for other food allergens including milk and egg are in the pipeline.

For more details on AllerGenis' accomplishments to date and insight into what's to come, view Jim Garner's presentation:

Presentation Title : AllerGenis Overview Biotech Showcase

: AllerGenis Overview Biotech Showcase Link to Access On-Demand Presentation (Event registration login required): https://partneringone.informaconnect.com/event/688/company/568/content/122

AllerGenis is raising $15 million through Series A financing to:

Capture market share

Scale commercial operations, revenue generation and profitability

Accelerate and advance its robust product development pipeline and process

Drive increased valuation for subsequent exit

About AllerGenis

Established in 2017 and located in Hatfield, PA, AllerGenis develops precision, data-driven diagnostics to help healthcare providers more accurately and safely diagnose, assess, and monitor patients with food allergies. The company was founded out of a collaboration with Hugh Sampson MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mount Sinai Health System has licensed its proprietary epitope mapping platform to AllerGenis, which the company is using to create the largest food allergy knowledge base populated by individual patient epitope signatures derived from epitope mapping, clinical history, and patient-reported outcomes to gain clinical insights. For more information, visit www.allergenis.com, and follow AllerGenis on LinkedIn, Twitter at and Facebook.

_______________________

1 Bird JA et al. Food allergen panel testing often results in misdiagnosis of food allergy. J Pediatr. 2015;166(1):97-100.

2 Gupta RS et al. The economic impact of childhood food allergy in the United States. JAMA Pediatr. 2013;167(11):1026-1031.

3 Food Allergy Research & Education. "Blood Tests." Retrieved from: https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/blood-tests.

