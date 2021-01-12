HONG KONG, Jan 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) held its first virtual IR Annual Symposium on Friday (Jan 8) from the HKEX Connect Hall to a positive response and warm reviews. Over 300 participants joined the online Symposium, sharing their views and insights on the latest trends and best practices in the IR industry, under this year's theme, "Investor Engagement: To Infinity and Beyond".HKIRA was honoured to receive Mr. Wilfred Yiu, Managing Director & Head of Markets at Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX), as the keynote speaker of the Symposium. Speakers representing the Hong Kong Exchange, Financial Reporting Council, Fidelity International, Tricor Services, AMTD, IHS Markit, Champion Reit, VPower Group and FTI Consulting were invited to share their insights on the financial markets and the IR profession today.HKIRA was also celebrating a milestone: One thousand members, from HKEX companies, with a common goal - effective IR, supporting the continuous development of Hong Kong as a key international financial centre. Professor Louis Cheng, Dr S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (Research Institute for Business), presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the 1000th HKIRA member, Mr. Tomakin Lai, Executive Director & CFO of China Resources Beer.Though 2020 has been a challenging year, the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped HK-listed companies from striving for IR best practices, reflected in the steadily growing number of professionals joining the Association. Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, "Despite the Pandemic, the HKIRA continues its IR work beyond boundaries and lockdowns. IROs are doing their best to continue investor engagement and maintain best IR practices in the face of adversity, brought about by the pandemic."Moving to 2021, HKIRA made clear its resolve toward sustainable development, supporting the IR industry as an indispensable part of the financial services sector, as well as IROs, with the knowledge and skills to be better prepared for the challenges ahead, and adapting to the new normal of the financial industry. This was the first IR Annual Symposium streamed into Mainland China, where HKIRA hopes to reach more IROs and industry practitioners, to work together in advocating higher standards of corporate governance and transparency for listed companies across the region.Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) was once again proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of the HKIRA IR Annual Symposium 2021.About HKIRAFounded in 2008, with 1000+ members primarily working for companies listed on the SEHK, the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit, professional IR association of practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communications between management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates international standards in IR education, advances best IR practice and caters to professional development needs of those interested in pursuing professional careers in IR. For further information, please visit http://www.hkira.com.Source: Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA)Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.