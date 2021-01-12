Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 08:03
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kids received £321 pocket money in 2020, while Roblox & Fortnite topped the spending charts, reveals RoosterMoney

The UK's largest regular pocket money survey of 70,000 4-14 year olds reveals how much kids received last year, how they spent it during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that smart money habits can start young.

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterMoney, the pocket money app, reveals that kids received an impressive £321 pocket money (£6.18 /week) last year, and encouragingly they saved 37% of it. This is in line with adult saving rates also reaching record levels of 28.1% during the pandemic.* Video games Roblox & Fortnite dominated the spending charts as kids spent more time at home.

The 'Pocket Money Index' shows that a strong pocket money routine can build positive money habits early on, lockdown, or no lockdown...

  • 66% of parents gave regular pocket money last year
  • Average weekly allowance: £6.18 (£321 /year)
  • Kids received £52 in cash gifts this Christmas
  • Families embraced chore routines. Highest earners revealed below.
  • Video games Roblox & Fortnite topped the spending charts.
  • Average saved: 37%
  • Most popular things to save for: Lego, Phones & Roblox
  • Average time to reach a savings goal: 45 days

Top to SPEND on:

  1. Roblox (+4, highest climber)
  2. Fortnite (+4, highest climber)
  3. Books & Magazines (-2)
  4. Sweets & Chocolate (-2)
  5. Lego (-2)
  6. Presents (-2)
  7. Xbox (+1)
  8. Minecraft (new)
  9. PlayStation (-2)
  10. Pokemon (-1)

Top to SAVE for:

  1. Lego Sets (-)
  2. Phones (-)
  3. Roblox (new)
  4. Fortnite (new)
  5. Nintendo Switch (-2)
  6. PlayStation (+2)
  7. Books & Magazines (-2)
  8. Holidays (-4)
  9. Bikes (-3)
  10. Xbox (-)

Top EARNING chores:

  1. Washing car, £2.94
  2. Mowing lawn, £2.69
  3. Washing windows, £1.80
  4. Raking leaves, £1.73
  5. Looking after cat, £1.45
  6. Cleaning bedroom, £1.36
  7. Cleaning bathroom, £1.35
  8. Gardening, £1.28
  9. Mopping, £1.24
  10. Vacuuming, £1.91

Will Carmichael, RoosterMoney CEO:

"The pandemic has shifted our spending online and that's seen here with kids' spending habits too. It's also really encouraging to see saving rates remain so high. Now more than ever, building financial capability into our kids is so important. Having confidence with money, building positive habits around saving and learning to make considered spending choices will be something that sticks with kids for life."

*themoneycharity.org.uk/media/December-2020-Money-Statistics.pdf

Data: Pocket Money Index, sample 70,000 - 01/01/20-01/01/21

Contact Details: James Kassam, james@roostermoney.com, +44(0)7917508614

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.