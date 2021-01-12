Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2021 | 08:05
INVITATION: Evli Bank Plc to publish full year 2020 result on January 22, 2021

EVLI BANK PLC'S PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 12, 2021 AT 9.00 AM. (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for the period January-December 2020 on Friday January 22, 2021 at approximately 11.00 am. The report will be available on the company's website at www.evli.com/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast to investors and analysts

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, and Juho Mikola, CFO, will present the result to investors and analysts as a webcast on Friday January 22, 2021 at 12.00 pm. The presentation will be held in Finnish. After the event, the presentation material will be available in English at www.evli.com/investors. To participate in the event, please sign up in advance to ir@evli.com by January 18, 2021 at 4.00 pm. at the latest. A webcast link will be sent to participants.

Welcome!

EVLI BANK PLC


For additional information, please contact:

Hanna Metsä, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 665 5119, hanna.metsa@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016 ,2017, 2018.

Distribution: main media, www.evli.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
