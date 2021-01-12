Gamesys Group PLC Announces Pre-close Trading Update for FY20

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces today an update on trading as it enters the close period in respect of its Full Year results for the year ending 31 December 2020.

After a continued strong performance in Q4, the Board is confident that the Group will report FY 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at, or above, the upper end of current market expectations for the period. Following the transformative merger to create Gamesys Group plc in 2019, the integration of operations has progressed as expected, despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. An outstanding operational performance has been underpinned by our intensified focus on responsible gambling and prioritising the health and wellbeing of our players as well as our employees.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Gamesys Group plc, commented:

"Gamesys has delivered a tremendous performance during 2020. Our strong growth is the result of excellent execution against our strategy, a deep understanding of our player base, and our commitment to always putting players at the heart of everything that we do. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, our relentless focus on the sustainability of our revenue streams, coupled with ensuring player and staff wellbeing, has positioned us well to carry our considerable forward-momentum into 2021. We maintained strong and sustainable growth during 2020; a period in which we completed the integration of our enlarged Group, entertained record numbers of active players, and significantly enhanced our propositions and technology platforms. During the year, we also delivered a maiden dividend and as we enter 2021, we are in a strong position to continue to deliver growth in the business and create value for our shareholders."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

