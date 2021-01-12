

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consultancy company Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said it has received more than $120 million worth contract from Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical Limited Company to provide engineering, procurement and construction or EPC services to expand its refinery development in the Hainan Free Trade Zone or FTZ in South China.



Once completed, the ethylene renovation and expansion project will produce up to one million tonnes of ethylene derivatives and refined oil on an annual basis.



As per the new contract, EPC services for the sitewide pipe rack and associated pipework, cables for power, telecommunications and lighting will be delivered by Wood's engineering and project management teams based in Shanghai and on site.



