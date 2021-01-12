

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group Plc said it recorded strong second half performance with fiscal 2020 profit before tax expected to be at the top end of the range at approximately 140 million pounds. The Group has delivered completions in 2020 at the top end of expectations reflecting a strong second half performance.



Vistry Group said the Group is well positioned to deliver a step-up in profit before tax to 310 million pounds in fiscal 2021.



The Board now expects to resume dividend payments with a modest final dividend in respect of fiscal 2020.



