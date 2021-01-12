Enmotus Inc: Enmotus And PCSpecialist Accelerate High Performance Computer Gaming

FuzeDrive, The World's Smartest SSD, Now Available With PCSpecialist Computers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enmotus, the leader in Artificial Intelligent powered storage technology, announced a partnership with PCSpecialist, Europe's leading system integrator, who focuses on building high-performance systems for enthusiasts, gamers and computing professionals. PCSpecialist is now offering FuzeDrive SSD to discriminating customers demanding uncompromised storage performance.



"PCSpecialist are looking forward to working with Enmotus to offer SSDs that are not only high in performance, but also provide the longevity desired by today's gamers and computing professionals," said Danny Williams, CEO of PCSpecialist.

"We are thrilled to partner with PCSpecialist, a company with both a great reputation and brand recognition," said Andy Mills, CEO of Enmotus. "This relationship is a testament to the value that FuzeDrive SSD brings to gamers and professionals alike," added Andy.

"FuzeDrive's AI capability offers consumers 4 key storage cornerstones leading to an unrivaled gaming experience:

Low latency for instantaneous responsiveness

Performance that doesn't degrade as the drive fills up

Endurance so that your SSD will outlast your computer

Expandable capacity so you have enough space to store all your games and media.

To learn more about PCSpecialist FuzeDrive SSD solutions, please visit PCSpecialist's website.

To learn more about the Enmotus FuzeDrive SSD, please visit Enmotus' website.

About Enmotus

Enmotus develops Artificial Intelligent technology that optimizes storage for performance and value. The AI learns how you use your computer and automatically optimizes your SSD by moving your active data to high performance, high endurance storage and your inactive data to capacity-based storage. FuzeDrive SSD is the industry's first SSD that combines both SLC and QLC storage on the same physical NVMe drive. For more information visit www.enmotus.com

For Investor Information Contact:

Andy.mills@enmotus.com

For Marketing Information Contact:

Adam.zagorski@enmotus.com

For Sales Information Contact:

Sales@enmotus.com