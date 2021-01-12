

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased for the second month in a row in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 35.5 in December from 45.6 in November.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 37.1 in December from 36.5 in the previous month. In October, the reading was 49.1.



